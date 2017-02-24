Pamela Connell pitches proactive approach to fighting crime if elected mayor

On Tuesday, Rockford voters have a first shot at electing a new mayor after current Mayor Larry Morrissey steps down after more than a decade in office. On February 28, voters will choose between two candidates in the Republican Party — Brian Leggero and Pamela Connell.



Connell has a Ph.D and works in management — experience she says helps her as the city's 6th Ward Alderman and will serve her well if elected mayor as well.



She says as mayor, though, she'll continue to work on improving all neighborhoods in Rockford, not just the ones in the current ward she is serving.



"How many people know who their neighbors are? Can you say you know who your neighbor is next to you? Two doors up? Ten doors up? Not many people can do that anymore," Connell says. She continued, "That's probably part of the reason we have the crime that we have is when you look out your window and you see something that just doesn't look right, most people close the window and let it go. But if you know who lives there and you know that is not right, then you need to pick up the phone and call."



Connell went on to say that the city, along with the Rockford Police Department, need to stop reacting to crime. Instead, she says officials need to be smarter about preventing it before it happens.



"Of course I would love to have more police officers but having more police officers without giving them the proper tools is not going to solve the issues," Connell says. "So, to be proactive we need to start now, today going to the Boys & Girls Club, going to schools, going to churches and sitting down with the youth and have these conversations and show them that people do care. Because a lot of times the people who are acting out are such a small, small portion of Rockford."



Connell says Rockford's problems go beyond just crime. But she says it shouldn't fall to just one office to fix them. She says as mayor, she would bring more people to the table to collaborate on fixing issues in the city.



"It is a combination of stuff — it's getting good paying jobs in Rockford, getting abandoned homes and businesses taken care of, and not just bringing the community together," Connell says. "If you see something, say something. So everybody has to be proactive in this. It's not just one person, not the mayor, not the police chief, not the sheriff can do this by themselves."

