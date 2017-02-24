Two Rockford men arrested on weapons charges

Two suspects have been arrested on weapons charges after allegedly fighting with employees of a Rockford health clinic Friday.

Clevon Jones, 20, and Joseph Smith, 21, both of Rockford, have been arrested.

Police say officers were called out to Crusader Community Health at 1100 Broadway just before 11 a.m. Friday on a report of two people armed with handguns. Two victims told police they were confronted by the suspects who were armed with guns.

Officers found Jones and Smith nearby and arrested them. Police say they found they found their vehicle parked nearby, which had two loaded handguns inside.

Jones has been charged with no FOID card, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and violation of the cannabis control act possession.

Smith has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, FOID card and theft/possession of stolen property.

Both suspects are now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.