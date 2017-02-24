Mernack in court Friday; attorney asks for new judge

The man accused of killing a 16-year-old Machensey Park girl and shooting her grandmother appeared in court for the first time Friday.

Michael Mernack is accused of killing 16-year-old Rebecca Finkenhofer at her home on Minns Drive on December 28.

Police say Mernack stabbed Finkenhofer to death and also shot her grandmother in the face. Mernack was shot by police at the scene and spent several weeks in the hospital recovering before being taken to jail.

Mernack once dated Finkenhofer's mother.

Friday afternoon, Mernack's attorney requested Judge Randy Wilt be substituted for another judge. That motion will go before Chief Judge Joe McGraw March 13.