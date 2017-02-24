Blackhawks get Jurco from Red Wings, Hinostroza heads back to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired forward Tomas Jurco from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2017 National Hockey League Draft. Additionally, Chicago reassigned forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Jurco, 24, has spent his entire NHL career with the Red Wings where he has scored 15 goals and recorded 24 assists in 159 games spanning four seasons. He has appeared in 16 games with the Red Wings in 2016-17, as well as two games with Grand Rapids of the AHL on a conditioning assignment. A native of Kosice, Slovakia, Jurco was originally selected by Detroit in the second-round (35th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Hinostroza, 22, has scored six goals and eight assists this season in 48 games with the Blackhawks this season. The Bartlett, Illinois, native posted one assist in three games for the IceHogs in an earlier stint this season.