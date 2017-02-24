Family Christian stores to close down - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Family Christian stores to close down

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The religious store Family Christian has announced that it is going out of business.

That means the Rockford store at East State Street and South Mulford will soon be closing.

Family Christian announced it has struggled over the past two years and has not generated the sales necessary to keep up the business. 

The company did not offer a specific date, but says it will begin the closing process soon. 

