Solar storms. They release massive amounts of energy from the sun. They can knock out GPS, satellite and, in the most severe cases, power grids for hours or even days.
This Wednesday at 10 p.m., 13 News Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner will show viewers what solar storms are and how something that happens millions of miles can have an impact on your life. Only on WREX.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.