Rockford's Egg Harbor will close in May

Rockford's Egg Harbor Cafe will close at the end of May, according to an employee at the restaurant.



While details about why it's closing is unclear, but staff says management will release more information closer to closing.



About 30 to 35 employees are impacted by the closure.



Rockford's Egg Harbor is one of 15 stores located in Illinois. It's located in the Edgebrook Shopping Center.



13 News will keep you updated as we learn more.