Man already in prison charged in Rockford child sex assault case

The Rockford Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault of a child investigation from last summer.

Police say Andrew Jones, 29, has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Rockford Police say detectives from the Sensitive Crimes Unit began investigating allegations of a sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 last June.

Authorities say DNA evidence found in that case linked Jones to the crime.

Jones was already serving prison time on an unrelated charge. He has since been transferred to the Winnebago County Jail.