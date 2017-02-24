DeKalb County authorities: Inmate striped off clothes, attacked deputy with pen

Authorities in DeKalb County say an inmate did not want to be transported to another county and took an unusual approach in his attempt to stay.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies at the jail were getting ready to move Levon Ozier, of DeKalb, to another county's jail due to overcrowding at the DeKalb County Jail.

Deputies say Ozier was refusing to be transported. They say he then took off all of his clothes, covered himself in soapy water and said he would stab the first person to come into his cell.

Ozier allegedly tried to stab deputies with a pen once they made their way into the cell. One deputy was hit in the abdomen with the pen but was wearing body armor and was not injured.

Authorities then used a Tazer on Ozier to subdue him.

Ozier has been charged with aggravated battery.