Rockford Police searching for wanted sex offenders

The Rockford Police Department is searching for a number of registered sex offenders who are in violation of their sex offender registry requirements.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has issued warrants for the following people, several of whom are wanted on additional warrants for other, unrelated incidents:

Lamarious Alexander, 21, of Rockford, wanted on failure to register as a sex offender. Bond is $5,000

Steven Bragg, 53, of Rockford, wanted on failure to register as a sex offender. Bond is $25,000.

Tyvell Iverson, 32, of Rockford, wanted on failure to register as a sex offender ($30,000 bond) and domestic battery ($25,000 bond).

Deonte Johnson, 30, of Rockford, wanted on failure to register as a sex offender (15,000 bond) and probation violation ($5,000 bond).

Larry Lumsden, 34, of Rockford, wanted on failure to register as a sex offender. Bond is $5,000.

Nathaniel Myers, 20, of Rockford, wanted on failure to register as a sex offender ($5,000 bond) and failure to appear ($3,000 bond).

Sean Pearson, 19, of Rockford, wanted on failure to register as a sex offender. Bond is $5,000. (No photo available)

Zayquise Potts, 25, of Rockford, wanted on failure to register as a sex offender. Bond is $5,000.

Dorothy Sinclair-Martin, 52, of Rockford, wanted on failure to register as a sex offender. Bond is $5,000.

Mikieon Taylor-Jones, 20, of Rockford, wanted on failure to register as a sex offender ($10,000 bond), aggravated discharge of a firearm ($100,000 bond), domestic battery ($100,000 bond), domestic battery ($25,000 bond), domestic battery ($10,000 bond) and failure to appear.

Police are also searching for Carie Woods, 35, of Rockford. He is wanted on failure to register as a violent offender ($25,000 bond), deceptive practices/fraud ($10,000 bond) and a probation violation ($10,000 bond).

Chief Dan O'Shea says as temperatures warm up, it's especially important police locate these individuals.

"We're coming into the springtime. More people will be outside. Maybe people will see the offenders more frequently and we want to make sure that the public is safe."

O'Shea says there's a period of time when these offenders need to register after they're convicted. he says these people failed to do that. With suspects on the loose, he has a word of caution to parents.

"You should know who you can trust to be around your children, who you should be able to leave your children around. Don't leave their children un-monitored with adults or older teens they're not very familiar with."

The Rockford Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating these offenders. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.