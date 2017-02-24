Rock Valley College looking to cut faculty positions

Rock Valley College announced Friday their plan on reducing the number of faculty members at the college.

RVC says it plans on giving the recommendation to reduce forces plan to the college's Board of Trustees at their next meeting Tuesday, February 28.

Both tenured and non-tenured faculty could lose their jobs. The number of positions to be reduced is not known at this time but the resolution that will be presented to the Board of Trustees by the college administration Tuesday will include the list of names of faculty members who will be impacted.

RVC President Doug Jensen says they are taking this measure now as a way to be "proactive and manage our risk as we build the 2017-2018 budget."

The college says that because tuition, enrollment and budget numbers are not known at the same time, it forces them to make this preemptive decision.

If the board approves the reduction in force proposal, Rock Valley College would then have the option to layoff faculty at a later date, though the college says the reduction if force is not "imminent or guaranteed" at this point.

The college is required to notify faculty at least 60 days before the end of the semester of their plan to reduce forces. That means the latest they could give faculty notice is sometime in mid-March.

Faculty who are laid-off could be called back to work sometime over the next two years.

The college says they generally receive about $6.5 million from the state for operating costs. That money goes towards salaries, benefits and materials, and are separate from capital costs. Rock Valley has lost $9.4 million in state funding for its operations since 2016. The State of Illinois has not had a budget in over a year and a half.

RVC says they are facing a $1.6 million deficit for fiscal year 2017 and possibly a larger deficit next year.

The college implemented a reduction in force plan in December 2015, cutting 30 non-instructional employees and eliminating 14 non-instructional vacant positions at that same time.

Rock Valley College says it has also seen a decline in enrollment and a decrease in its property tax base over the past few years.

President Jensen says "In light of the historic fiscal uncertainty and the unpredictable enrollment patterns the college faces, these actions are deemed necessary to ensure the long-term stability of the college.”

RVC Faculty Association President Mike Youngblood says these cuts could have been prevented years ago. "In the letter I received from President Jensen the date it clearly showed a decline in enrollment and a decline in revenue starting as early as 2010. So the board could have anticipated this and actually taken action to prevent a layoff of faculty as well as other employees years ago."

He says the layoffs will directly impact not only staff, but students too.

"The cutback in course offerings will effect their ability to a completed degree or a completed degree in a reasonable time period. It will also make it more difficult for them to get class periods at convenient times for them if they work or they have childcare issues."

