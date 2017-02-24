Police search for burglary suspect caught on camera - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Police search for burglary suspect caught on camera

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a burglary suspect. 

The sheriff's office says the person pictured here broke into a home in the 2700 block of Bibury Drive recently. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, 815-282-2600, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.

