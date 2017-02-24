Police search for burglary suspect caught on camera

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a burglary suspect.
The sheriff's office says the person pictured here broke into a home in the 2700 block of Bibury Drive recently.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, 815-282-2600, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.
