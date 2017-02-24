Illinois lawmakers propose changes to PE requirements

Illinois children could see less physical education classes if two proposed bills pass.

House Bill 440 would drop the P.E. classes as a requirement for students. Currently, students are required to have daily physical education classes.

Parent Lori Dawson says keeping her kids active is important.

"Kids need that physical activity and the opportunity to learn new things and try different sports," Dawson said.

Quincy Public School Superintendent Roy Webb in western Illinois agreed with Dawson saying P.E. does more than just stay fit.

"They cover physical fitness, they cover good health and cover future life skills that are really going to help kids," Webb said.

He says dropping the requirement would give more control to school districts which could be a good thing.

"Quincy would continue to have physical education as a priority and have physical education for all of our kids, but some school districts may decide that they may want to prioritize something else," Webb explained.

Dawson fears if the requirement is dropped, schools could cut P.E. for different reasons.

"Over time that may be something they eliminate to cut costs," Dawson explained.

Webb explained keeping a child physically healthy takes more than just P.E. classes. He says parents need to make sure kids are being active even when school is out.

"On a day that is 70 degrees, we look around and don't see a lot of kids out and about," Webb added.

A second bill, Senate Bill 13, would roll back the required days from daily to three days a week. Opponents of the bill spoke out in Springfield Wednesday. They shared nationwide statistics showing over two-thirds of 17 and 18 year-olds are not physically fit enough to sign up for the military.

"It's a sobering reality," Retired Major General Randal Thomas said. "It's why we are here today to ask that we continue our commitment to youth fitness in Illinois."

Officials and parents say even moving the requirement to three days isn't enough.

"Those bills would be detrimental to the long-term health of our children. to the long-term health of our society," Bill Enyart said.

"Something kids need is a little exercise and an opportunity to learn new activities," Dawson said.

Webb believes the school districts can keep P.E.as a focus without mandates from Springfield.

"Let our seven board members decide what's best for Quincy," Webb explained.

Both bills currently are in committees in each respective chamber.

Here is a look at House Bill 440.

Here is a look at Senate Bill 13