Fatherhood Encouragement Project recognizes dads making a difference

Stronger fathers for a stronger community.

That's the goal behind the Fatherhood Encouragement Project.



It held it's first ever awards banquet Thursday night to honor 10 dads who are making a difference in their families lives and helping make Rockford an even better place to raise a family.

"So if we can create and build a rock solid foundation for families, then our communities are going to be stronger," said Danial Petrie.



The Fatherhood Encouragement Project started in summer 2015.



Since then, it's grown from three dads to about 70.



