Former Rockford Register Star journalist Brian Leaf dies

Brian Leaf, a long-time journalist here in the Rockford area, has passed away at the age of 57. Leaf, who spent more than a decade as a reporter at the Rockford Register Star, died Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. Leaf was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and was a very active member in the Rockford community.



For us here at WREX- he was a mentor to so many of our young reporters who sat next to him every Monday night covering the City Hall beat. We thank him for his kindness and his willingness to help our young reporters learn the ropes. Brian is survived by his wife, two children, his mother and two sisters. Services are still pending at this time.