815 Choose Civility to hold event March 2

Area residents sign on to take the civility pledge

Are you ready to take a pledge of civility? If so, the new 815 Choose Civility team is hosting a second community event for you to get involved.

It's Thursday, March 2 at Crusader Community Health on West State Street in Rockford from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will include a keynote address from Rev. Jeffrey Brown. Brown is the president of the nationally-recognized Project Recap organization, and has made numerous visits to Rockford over the last 6 years to teach these techniques to local residents.

815 Choose Civility had its inaugural event last month at Heartland Church with nearly 250 attending the kickoff event and vowing to take a pledge of civility.

The event is free and open to the public.

