Rockford gets grant to tear down problem properties

Blighted and rundown properties will soon be turned in to green space in Rockford.

That's thanks to a new $125,000 grant the city just received.

Demolition will start within the next year, according to the city.

First steps will be identifying eligible properties.

Those include buildings that are unoccupied, are incomplete and are in need of maintenance and repairs.

The city says it will also target properties that negatively affect adjacent properties or are associated with crime.