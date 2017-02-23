Workshop looks to help minority owned small businesses in Rockford

Small businesses have a big impact on local communities like Rockford. That's what brought Rep. Cheri Bustos to the area Thursday night.

Bustos hosted a minority owned small business workshop at Veterans Memorial Hall.

The goal is to connect local minority small business owners and entrepreneurs with the Small Business Administration

Bustos says the biggest hurdle to growth for minority business owners is lack of access to loans.

"The Small Business Administration lends $23 billion dollars a year. Only 2 percent of those loans go to African American business owners. Only 5 percent go to Latino business owners. So it's like, OK that's a gap. And as you see by the turnout tonight there's a lot of interest," said Rep. Bustos.

Bustos says the people who were there Thursday night will have the tools they need to write a business plan and go after loans.