National boxing champion recognized by local representative

A two-time national champion is recognized Thursday by Rep. Cheri Bustos.

The Democratic representative of the 17th District gave Angel Martinez a congressional record at Auburn High School.

Martinez won his second youth national championship title in Kansas City, Missouri back in December.

The Auburn Knight has been boxing since he was 11 and said it's a great honor to nationally represent Rockford.

"It feels good, it's a lot of weight on my shoulders," Martinez said. "I have to show a lot, I have to keep a focused head, a focused mind."

Angel said his goal is to compete in the 2020 Olympics.