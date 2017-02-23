Championship Thursday - Two Local Teams Advance to Supers

The NIC-10 and Big Northern each sent a team to the big-school Super-Sectional round as Boylan (4A) and Stillman Valley (3A) sent their respective seasons to the Elite Eight.

Boylan defeated conference rival East, 62-56, in the 4A Hampshire sectional championship game to advance to Supers. The Lady Titans were paced by McKenzie Brown's 17 points and Ashley Reyes' 15 points. Mardaeja Cross contributed 19 points for the Lady E-Rabs, whose historic season came to an end in the sectional final. Boylan will face Fremd in the 4-A Super-Sectional at Dundee-Crown on Monday at 7:00.

Stillman Valley knocked off Kaneland in Maple Park, 55-51, to continue the Lady Cardinals' season into the Elite Eight in the 3-A class. Alexa Ballard scored 17 points for Stillman Valley, while Anna Broski and Maris Daleo each had 10. Grace Timm and Macy Weaver scored 9 points apiece to round out the balanced scoring effort for the BNC representative. Stillman Valley advances to Bureau Valley on Monday, where it will face Morton for a spot at state at 7:00.