Rockford group looks to revitalize street in downtown Rockford

A Rockford group says Madison Street isn't living up to its potential. The Madison Street Corridor Improvement Group says the area needs desperate TLC.

"Downtown's got some inertia, got some momentum," says The Rock River Development Partnership Chairman Peter Provenzano. "We're trying to foster a comprehensive plan. We're trying to foster adjacency."

Agencies like the Park District, YMCA, and Rock River Development Partnership are working together to find a solution. The city hired the architecture firm, Farr & Associates LLC, to lead that conversation.

"Try to help us weave together a master plan in that corridor.," says Provenzano.

It's launching a study to look at things like traffic flow, street lighting, and how to bring in more retail.

"How do we make this safer for pedestrians, safer for runners, safer for bikers?," says Provenzano.

However 7th Ward Alderman Ann Thompson-Kelly has a problem. Not with the idea of improving Madison Street, but with the more than $50,000 taxpayer dollars going to funding the study.

"I don't know where the dollars are going to come from," says Thompson-Kelly. "We need a plan, I'll grant you that. But to actually do the project and put the project above residential needs I think is a poor choice. There's a much greater need in other areas of the city."

Regardless of Thompson-Kelly's objections, the money's already a done deal. City Council approved it in December. Provenzano says he hopes the impacts of improving Madison Street will have a trickle down effect across the city to ease Thompson-Kelly's and other critic's concerns.

"If we want property taxes to stabilize for all of us in our community then we have to improve property values all over town," says Provenzano. "Obviously a strong heart is central to that."

Farr and Associates will host an event open to the public next month. People will be invited to come hear some of the initial plans, and give their input.