Brian Leggero pledges to put scanners on public channel if elected mayor

On Tuesday, Rockford voters have a first shot at electing a new mayor after current Mayor Larry Morrissey steps down after more than a decade in office. On February 28, voters will choose between two candidates in the Republican Party — Brian Leggero and Pam Connell.



Leggero's name might sound familiar; he helped lead a charge for getting Cheap Trick in the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame. The lifelong Rockford resident has been in the music business in the city for 26 years. But now, he says there's even more he can do for the City of Rockford outside of the music industry.



He says it starts with listening.



"We haven't had that in years, ya know? We elect a lot of politicians and they say they are going to this and that and then you never hear from them again until they are running again," Leggero says. "I want to have an open door policy and be a voice for the community."



Leggero says open communications is the best way to solve a problem. That's why he's vowing to bring police scanners back to public channels in an effort to reduce crime.



Leggero is a self-described vigilante and says he was disappointed when Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea made the move to have the scanners go dark back in 2016.



"We have two encrypted channels police can use for officer safety. A more informed citizenry is a safer citizenry," he says. "A lot of people really, really trusted that scanner to hear what was going on and we need to get it back."



In another effort to reduce crime, he says he'll re-install streetlights that were taken down in 2011 in different parts of the city.



Meanwhile, he also says he'll do more to make sure there is a tighter leash on city budgets, even calling for forensic audits of city departments.



"I feel we have enough revenue coming in. We had that $7 million bridge to nowhere. We really need to have the government live within its means," Leggero says. "I would conduct a complete forensic audit of all departments, TIF districts, contracts and ordinances and find out where every bit of waste, fraud and abuse that occurs and spending that is unnecessary and eliminate that."

