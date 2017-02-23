Rockford car dealers donate $10,000 to Rock House Kids

A Rockford organization that helps local kids is getting a lot of help themselves. Rock House Kids received a $10,000 donation on Thursday from the Rockford New Car Dealers Association.



Customers chose Rock House Kids to be the recipient of the donation at the auto show last week. Rock House Kids says it was pleasantly surprised by the gift.



"We were doing the happy dance, you know, we were shouting, and it's such a pleasure to be able to receive this money, so we're just on cloud nine right now," said CEO and founder of Rock House Kids Dola Gregory.



Over the last 20 years, Rockford New Car Dealers has donated more than $200,000 to charity.