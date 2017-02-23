Freeport assessor's race gains unexpected extra attention

Driving through Freeport, campaign signs line the streets.

But if you take a close look, you'll see many of them are for the township assessors race.

Both candidates agree on one thing, the person who determines the value of your property doesn't usually get this much attention.

"Oh... Absolutely not."

"Not this much attention, no."

It's the first time in more than 30 years that this has been a contested race between two candidates.

On one side, you have Meta Ridgeway.

"I feel like we do a service to the public and i want to make sure that the citizens of Freeport have that," said Ridgeway.

Ridgeway has worked in the assessor's office for 21 years and says her experience as deputy assessor will help her continue to run the office efficiently and fairly.

"I care about the people in Freeport township, I think we do fair and accurate job in providing assessments and I want to keep doing that from them."

On the other side, Brad Hartog is looking to shake things up.

"People have experienced the same administration like for the last 50 years, and things need to change," said Hartog.

Hartog is currently the chairman on the Stephenson County Property Assessment Appeal Board of Review.

"I can provide a better service than what taxpayers are currently receiving and view things from a different perspective,

A fresh perspective," said Hartog.

But on Tuesday, it's voters who will choose a new candidate for the first time in decades.

Both are running under the citizens party, which means the deciding vote will come February 28, during Freeport's primary elections.