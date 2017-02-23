Crash involving semi, pickup in Ogle County Thursday

Officials are at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 251 and Route 64 right next to Grubsteakers restaurant.
The crash involved a semi truck and a pickup.
Traffic in the area is being redirected.
Authorities say the semi truck driver suffered minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical treatment.
The accident occurred around 4:15 p.m.
