Family of Madison teen killed by officer gets $3.35 million settlement

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) -- Attorneys for the family of teenager Tony Robinson say the settlement of a lawsuit over Robinson's officer-involved shooting death represents vindication, bolstering their claims law enforcement's clearing of the officer was flawed.



The settlement between Officer Matt Kenny and Robinson's estate provides the estate $3.35 million, which attorneys say is the largest settlement in the officer-involved shooting case in Wisconsin's history. While the city of Madison was dropped as a defendant in the lawsuit, the city's insurer is responsible for the payment.



Authorities say Kenny fatally shot the unarmed, teenage suspect Mar. 6, 2015, after Robinson punched Kenny in the head. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne determined Kenny committed no crime, and Madison Police officials say Kenny violated no rules on the use of deadly force.

But Robinson family attorney Anand Swaminathan says case evidence and expert testing show Kenny did not shoot Robinson at close range as Kenny claimed, but instead from the bottom of an East side home's stairwell, with Robinson at or near the top of stairs. Swaminathan also maintains Kenny's claim of being punched is not plausible. "His story is a lie," Swaminathan says.



Attorney David Owens also says investigators allowed Kenny to review and examine evidence before being questioned, and says Kenny may have tailored his account to what was presented to them.



Both attorneys says despite the lawsuit having ended with the settlement, they intend to release new information and continue to maintain the officer's version of events were untruthful.



"Officer Kenny was forced to make immediate decisions in dangerous circumstances which led to tragic consequences," Mayor Paul Soglin said in a statement. Soglin also maintains pre-trial rulings by the federal court "...may have improperly affected the officer's ability to defend his actions." Authorities say Robinson was under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug and other drugs, and had attacked at least one bystander before his confrontation with Kenny.



Owens and Swaminathan says Ozanne and police personnel should reopen investigations into the shooting.



Robinson's mother, Andrea Irwin, says settling the case spared Robinson's siblings of the emotional trauma of a trial.