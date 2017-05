Cubs tickets go on sale Friday; full promotional schedule

The World Series Champion Chicago Cubs single game tickets go on sale tomorrow, February 24. Sales begin at 10 a.m.

Below is the Cubs 2017 promotional schedule.

APRIL

Mon, Apr 10 7:05 pm Dodgers - Cubs Magnet Schedule | Up to 30,000 early arriving fans

Wed, Apr 12 7:05 pm Dodgers - Replica Championship Banner | Up to 30,000 early arriving fans

Fri, Apr 14 1:20 pm Pirates - Magnet Schedule | Up to 30,000 early arriving fans

Sat, Apr 15 1:20 pm Pirates - Replica World Series Trophy | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Sun, Apr 16 1:20 pm Pirates - Kids Run the Bases. Up to 1,000 early arriving fans 13-and-younger, weather permitting

MAY

Fri, May 5 1:20 pm Yankees - Cubs T-shirt | Up to 5,000 early arriving Budweiser Bleacher fans age 21-and-older

Sat, May 6 6:15 pm Yankees - Cubs Decals | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Sun, May 7 7:05 pm Yankees - Cubs "Pink Out" T-shirt | Up to 5,000 early arriving Budweiser Bleacher fans

Sat, May 20 1:20 pm Brewers - "The Final Out" Bobblehead | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Sun, May 21 1:20 pm Brewers - Replica 2016 NL Champions Pennant | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans; Kids Run the Bases. Up to 1,000 early arriving fans 13-and-younger, weather permitting

Mon, May 22 7:05 pm Giants - Relaxed Cubs Cap | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans age 21-and-older

Wed, May 24 7:05 pm Giants - Silver Slugger Award Canvas Print | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

JUNE

Sat, Jun 3 1:20 pm Cardinals - Cubs Beach Towel | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Sun, Jun 4 6:35 pm Cardinals - Wrigley Field Wall Mini Chalkboard | Up to 5,000 early arriving fans age 13-and-younger

Mon, Jun 5 7:05 pm Marlins - Wrigley Field Video Board Light | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Tue, Jun 6 7:05 pm Marlins Cubs Floppy Hat | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans age 21-and-older

Wed, Jun 7 7:05 pm Marlins 1908 Chicago Cubs Replica Throwback Jersey | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Thu, Jun 8 7:05 pm Rockies - "WS MVP" Bobblehead | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Fri, Jun 9 1:20 pm Rockies Cubs Country Cap | Up to 5,000 early arriving Budweiser Bleacher fans age 21-and-older

Sun, Jun 11 1:20 pm Rockies - Youth Championship Wall Flag | Up to 5,000 early arriving fans age 13-and-younger. Kids Run the Bases. Up to 1,000 early arriving fans 13-and-younger, weather permitting

Mon, Jun 19 7:05 pm Padres - Cubs Reusable Tote Bag | Up to 20,000 early arriving fans

Tue, Jun 20 7:05 pm Padres - Championship Parade Confetti Globe | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Wed, Jun 21 1:20 pm Padres - Replica Rizzo Platinum & Gold Glove Trophy | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

JULY

Tue, Jul 4 1:20 pm Rays - Cubs Camo Item | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Wed, Jul 5 1:20 pm Rays - "Turning Two" Bobblehead | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Fri, Jul 7 1:20 pm Pirates - Cubs Waist Pack | Up to 5,000 early arriving Budweiser Bleacher fans age 21-and-older

Sun, Jul 9 12:10 pm Pirates - Cubs Projection Night-Light | Up to 5,000 early arriving fans age 13-and-younger. Kids Run the Bases. Up to 1,000 early arriving fans 13-and-younger, weather permitting

Fri, Jul 21 1:20 pm Cardinals - Cubs Sunglasses | Up to 5,000 early arriving Budweiser Bleacher fans age 21-and-older

Sun, Jul 23 7:05 pm Cardinals - Clark the Cub Pocket T-shirt | Up to 5,000 early arriving fans age 13-and-younger

AUGUST

Tue, Aug 1 7:05 pm Diamondbacks - Cubs Ice Mold | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans age 21-and-older

Wed, Aug 2 7:05 pm Diamondbacks - Cubs Fedora | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans age 21-and-older

Thu, Aug 3 1:20 pm Diamondbacks - Cubs T-shirt | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Sat, Aug 5 1:20 pm Nationals Commemorative Trading Card Pack | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Sun, Aug 6 TBD Nationals Cubs Youth Baseball Tote Bag | Up to 5,000 early arriving fans age 13-and-younger

Mon, Aug 14 7:05 pm Reds - Fergie Jenkins Retired #31 Flag| Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Tue, Aug 15 7:05 pm Reds - STARTING LINEUP Player Figure | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Wed, Aug 16 7:05 pm Reds - Cubs Lunch Bag | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Thu, Aug 17 1:20 pm Reds - "Starting Aces" Bobblehead | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Fri, Aug 18 1:20 pm Blue Jays - Cubs Tank Top | Up to 5,000 early arriving Budweiser Bleacher fans age 21-and-older

Sun, Aug 20 1:20 pm Blue Jays - Clark the Cub Bank | Up to 5,000 early arriving fans age 13-and-younger. Kids Run the Bases. Up to 1,000 early arriving fans 13-and-younger, weather permitting

Thu, Aug 31 7:05 pm Braves - Anthony Rizzo Emoji Cap | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

SEPTEMBER

Fri, Sep 1 1:20 pm Braves - Cubs Printed Bill Cap | Up to 5,000 early arriving Budweiser Bleacher fans age 21-and-older

Sat, Sep 9 3:05 pm Brewers - Cubs Athletic Cap | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Sun, Sep 10 1:20 pm Brewers - Kids Run the Bases. Up to 1,000 early arriving fans 13-and-younger, weather permitting

Fri, Sep 15 1:20 pm Cardinals - Cubs Premium Tote Bag | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Sat, Sep 30 3:05 pm Reds - Cubs Knit "Beamie" | Up to 10,000 early arriving fans age 21-and-older

OCTOBER

Sun, Oct 1 2:20 pm Reds - Kids Run the Bases. Up to 1,000 early arriving fans 13-and-younger, weather permitting