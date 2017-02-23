Blackhawks give Glass contract extension - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Blackhawks give Glass contract extension

CHICAGO (WREX) -

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have agreed to terms with goaltender Jeff Glass on a two-year contract that runs through the 2017-18 season.

Glass shows a 5-4-1 record to go with a 2.38 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 10 games with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs this season. The 31-year-old posted a shutout in his debut with Rockford on Jan. 18, 2017, and added his second blanking of the season with a 37-save performance on Feb. 15 against the Cleveland Monsters.

The Calgary, Alberta, native has compiled a 48-72-6 career record in 147 career AHL games with the Binghamton Senators (2005-09), Toronto Marlies (2016-17), and Rockford (2016-17). He also accumulated an 81-87-30 career record in the Kontinental Hockey League with six different clubs from 2009-16. Glass was originally drafted in the third round (89th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators.

