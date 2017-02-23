DeVries named AP 1st Team All-State

Byron's Lexi DeVries earned the state's highest honor for an individual player, taking home Associated Press First Team All-State honors. The senior averages 18.4 points, and about four rebounds and four assists per game for the 32-2 Lady Tigers, who will play for a second straight state championship this weekend. DeVries was the second highest vote-getter on the 2-A ballots.

Her teammate Bailey Burrows earned AP All-State Honorable Mention. Burrows averages 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

In 1-A, Galena's Katie Furlong gets First Team All-State honors, while Ashton-Franklin Center's Jaynee Prestegaard makes the All-State Second Team. Lexi Loftus of the LaMoille-Ohio co-op gets Honorable Mention.