Wisconsin father catches son shooting-up heroin, shoots him

GREENFIELD, Wis -- Drug abuse is tearing apart a Milwaukee-area family and a father is probably facing charges for shooting his son.

The man said he got so mad when he walked in on his son shooting-up heroin, that he grabbed a gun to make a point. But he says it was actually an accident that he shot his son in the arm.

The man called police in Greenfield last night. "I caught him shooting up, and I lost it, I've been dealing this for a while and I just had enough and I did something stupid," the man told 911 dispatch operators.

"He just became so enraged that he went and obtained a gun and claims he was attempting to shoot at his son but not hit him, but actually did of course hit him," Greenfield police captain Ray Radakovich said.

The 61-year-old father was arrested, but is free on bail. He could face a charge of recklessly endangering safety.

The 27-year-old son could also face charges, after police say they found heroin, marijuana and suspected psychedelic mushrooms in his bedroom.