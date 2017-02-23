Stolen Janesville dog's ashes returned to family

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The beloved dog of a Janesville family is back home now after the canines ashes were stolen from their car last Friday.

Frankie, a 13-year-old Golden Retriever, died back in December from kidney failure. Her family had just picked up her remains, when they vanished.

Khali Flewelling, part of Franky's beloved family, confirmed the ashes had been returned to her family on Facebook saying, "Tonight, thanks to the power of social media, 27 News, and the Janesville Police Department, Frankie's ashes were returned to us!"