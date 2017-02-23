Rockford Police: Drug deal ends with stabbing

Rockford Police are investigating an incident were a man was stabbed while allegedly trying to buy drugs.

Police say officers were called out to the 1400 block of 8th Avenue during the early morning hours Wednesday on a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a 28-year-old man who had been stabbed. After investigating, police say the victim was at the house to by drugs, an argument ensued and he was stabbed by the suspect.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.