Rockford Police make arrest in armed robbery case

Rockford Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers were called out to the 1000 block of North Main Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an armed robbery that took place in the 400 block of North Main.

Police say the victim of the crime identified the suspect as 40-year-old Mark Cooper.

Police later found Cooper in the area of North Court and Mulberry streets and arrested him.

Cooper has been charged with armed robbery and he is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.