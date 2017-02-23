Synchronized skating championship to begin Thursday

A national competition is hoping to bring tourists to the Stateline.

The 2017 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships will be this weekend at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

More than 1,500 skaters from 94 teams will be in the Rockford-area to compete for the national synchronized skating title.

Competitors and visitors are expected to bring more than $500,000 to the stateline.

The championship kicks off Thursday and runs until Saturday.