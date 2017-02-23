DNA leads to arrest in Janesville rape cold case

Janesville Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a nearly 17-year-old sexual assault case.

Police say Kelly Baxter, 53, of Janesville, has been charged with 2nd degree sexual assault and burglary. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail.

The charges are in connection with the April 2000 break-in and rape of a 79-year-old woman in the 900 block of Sutherland.

Police say DNA collected in that case connected Baxter to the crime. Baxter's DNA was collected by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab after he was convicted last year of an unrelated sexual assault of a child in August 2014.

Janesville Police were contacted by the state crime lab back in January after the DNA match was discovered.