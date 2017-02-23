Two suspects charged in Sycamore drug overdose death

Sycamore Police say two people have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a DeKalb man last year.

Nicole Minchuk, 34, of Sycamore, and Rashaun Jefferson, 23, of Rockford, have each been charged with one count of drug induced homicide.

Sycamore Police say officers were called out to a hotel in the 1800 block of DeKalb Avenue for a 30-year-old man who was unresponsive November 21, 2016. The man, Joseph Ybarra, of DeKalb, was later pronounced dead.

After investigating the case, police secured arrest warrants for both Minchuk and Jefferson earlier this week.

Minchuk is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Jefferson is being held in the Winnebago County Jail awaiting extradition to DeKalb County.