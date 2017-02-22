Rockford residents discuss local and national concerns at town hall meeting

Dozens of people packed the Unitarian Universalist Church in Rockford Wednesday night.

Some of the biggest issues those in attendance said they wanted taken seriously were healthcare, immigration, and diversity. Speakers and guests at the town hall meeting say they want government officials to take their concerns seriously, starting with their congressional representatives.

"It is very responsive to people with financial wherewithal, connections of one sort or another," says Gaen McClendon. "We want it to be responsive to the needs and aspirations of citizens."

Organizers say both Representatives Cheri Bustos and Adam Kinzinger were invited, but could not attend.

One speaker spoke on her worries surrounding healthcare. She shared he son is battling cancer, and she's afraid President Donald Trump will eliminate the affordable care act. She says she's not sure she could afford his care without it.

Ultimately organizers said the night was about unity and finding common ground to deal with these issues.

"This is a democracy it's not a spectator sport," says Rockford Resident Jay Ware. "People do have to get involved hopefully people get involved with their ears as much as their mouths. So we can start communicating with one another and not shouting past each other."

The group ended the night by writing postcards and recording videos that detailed some of their concerns. Both will be delivered to representatives in the following days. Ultimately organizers say they'd like to create a townhall meeting where Bustos and Kinzinger attend.

