Rockford Robotics team makes robots come to life

Some engineering students in the Stateline are making robots come to life.

The programmers in Rockford Robotics have been working for six weeks to code commands for these robots. Now they're making the robots come to life with their work. The robots can now do things like navigate their surroundings and throw Wiffle balls.

"It's absolutely amazing when you spent countless hours just building the robot and seeing it work for the first time and it actually works," Team Captain & Mechanical Lead, Leah McInerney said.

Rockford Robotics will be at Discover Engineering Day on Saturday at the Discovery Center in Rockford.