Youth program builds homes and confidence

Some young people in the Stateline are making sure families have homes, all while learning skills for a career.



Over the last two years, YouthBuild Rockford has renovated four distressed homes in Rockford. The organization received a donation of five single-family homes two years ago. Three of those have been sold to low-income families, one is still on the market and youth builders are currently finishing up construction on the fifth home.



Organizers say YouthBuild is a program where teens can work together to make a difference.



"It's a good experience because you know we are working hard, a couple laughs here and there, but I mean it's a real good team. I like working with them," said assistant foreman for YouthBuild Tarik Riley.



Since YouthBuild Rockford started 22 years ago, it's renovated 120 homes for low-income families.