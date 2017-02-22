Tom McNamara pledges 3-tiered approach to fighting violent crime if elected mayor

In just over a week, Rockford voters have a first shot at electing a new mayor after current Mayor Larry Morrissey steps down after more than a decade in office. On Tuesday, February 28, voters will choose between two candidates in the Republican Party — Brian Leggero and Pam Connell.

Looking forward to April, the winner of that primary will face three more candidates: Independents Rudy Valdez and Ronnie Manns, plus Democrat Tom McNamara.

This week, 13 News is introducing the area to all of the candidates.

On Wednesday, we introduced you to Democratic candidate Tom McNamara.



His name might sound familiar: His father John McNamara served as the city's mayor from 1981 to 1989. However, the city's current Third Ward Alderman says he has his own plans for the city — starting with making sure residents feel safer.



"I think the largest issue facing our community today is making sure our citizens feel safe and are safe no matter where they are at," McNamara says.



Overall crime in Rockford and Winnebago County is dropping, however violent crime is moving in the opposite trend. It's now higher in our area than any other like-size city in the state.



McNamara proposed a 3-tiered approach to fighting the violent crime problem, starting first with building a larger police force.



"I believe we do need more officers and we need more technology and training for our officers," McNamara says.



He continues by explaining how domestic violence is plaguing the city, citing statistics that 85 percent of women and children killed in Rockford since 2011 were victims of domestic violence.



He says he'd recommend a mayor's office focused solely on domestic violence and human trafficking in the city. Lastly, he says the city must focus on offenders who are released from prison and return to Rockford.



"Ninety-seven percent of them are coming back to communities like Rockford, and we have to be prepared to reduce their rate of recidivism."



McNamara says he would work with other community partners to be able to build the police force. He used the city's relationship with the Rockford Housing Authority as an example. A new partnership with the Rockford Housing Authority helped increase the force by seven officers, all paid for by RHA.



He also says he would work with community partners to keep tax levies down across city.



"The power that I have is to appoint people to the airport board, to appoint people to the library board, who can be fiscally conservative who are also taxing bodies," McNamara says. "So that's where I see I could have a greater impact is to make sure we have fiscally conservative folks on these board."



13 News also spoke with McNamara about what growth he sees in Rockford's future. While the city's downtown has seen tremendous growth, he says there is too much red tape for businesses to cut through to open up. He says he wants to focus on those businesses in other parts of the city so it can grow beyond downtown.



"Midsize cities throughout the United States have seen a renaissance not just by investing in downtown, but by investing in their entire community and their people," he says. "So it's going to be a balancing act. To say I'm going to be putting as much money in the downtown as the current administration, I can't guarantee that. But it will be a focus."

Meet candidate Ronnie Manns

Meet candidate Rudy Valdez

Meet candidate Brian Leggero

Meet candidate Pamela Connell



This week, 13 WREX will sit down with all five candidates for the City of Rockford's mayoral race. And at 7:00 Sunday morning, a special 1-hour episode will air featuring all of those who look to lead Rockford.