Athlete of the Week - Tyler Pidde

Boylan senior swimmer Tyler Pidde is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. Pidde will make his fourth straight appearance at the state swim meet this weekend in Winnetka.

"My expectation is to get as fast as I can," Pidde said. "This is my last year so I'm trying to get as fast as I can. So, hopefully, I can go to college and swim and continue doing what I love."

Pidde will swim the 200 and 500 yard freestyle races at state. He's been a versatile swimmer throughout his high school career.

"He's a pretty well-rounded swimmer," Boylan coach Brian McGuire said. "We've seen him swim a multitude of different events."

Pidde hopes his persistence will put him on the podium after his final high school races.