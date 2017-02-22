New restaurant could be coming to downtown Belvidere

It doesn't look like much. The downtown Belvidere property used to be a coal bin.

But soon it will be a hub of activity.

"You get a great cup of coffee... a craft beer... a homemade ice cream and host your wedding the next year," said CCSI International Executive Vice President Heather Steines.

A restaurant called "Iron and Coal" is using the site's history as inspiration.

Developers say it will have a hometown, upscale feel with traditional American food.

Diners can eat inside but also outside with the sounds of live music.

"The unique feature is that we are keeping these awesome walls to be a part of that landscape. It's definitely going to have an industrial feel," Steines said.

Right next to the restaurant will be an event space for weddings.

But it's not the only change that has recently come to this block of Belvidere.

Just a few months ago the same developers, CCSI International opened a mini laundromat, dog wash and dog park right next door to where Iron and Coal is going.

Dogs and dining may not sound like businesses that go hand in hand, but these developers hope they are the launching pad for future growth in downtown Belvidere.

The restaurant still needs city council approval. Owners hope to have "Iron and Coal" open by summer 2018.