Fire starts near grill at Sister's Cafe in Rockford

A kitchen fire will close Sister's Cafe in Rockford for the next few days, according to the Rockford Fire Department.
On Wednesday evening a fire started near the grill in the kitchen. While nobody was injured in the incident, authorities say significant water and smoke damage happened inside the building.
The restaurant was closed at the time.
The restaurant in located on at 2626 Kilburn Ave.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.