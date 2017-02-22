Local election officials look for higher voter turnout this spring

Every vote counts, especially when it comes to local elections.

"How you vote in this election affects you everyday," said Winnebago County Clerk Margie Mullins.

But, officials say those important local elections have some of the lowest voter turnout, especially primaries.

"I don't know why, I don't have an answer, I wish I did, because I feel that they're as important to us, because they're what's going to govern what happens to us right here, at home," said Executive Director of the Rockford Board of Elections Stacey Bixby.

Bixby says one of the reasons voters tend to stay home for primaries is there's fewer names on the ballot. That's not the case this year.

"Traditionally, some of of them don't have anybody running against them, and in this election, there are a lot of wards with incumbents that are going to have challengers," said Bixby

With challengers in eight Rockford wards plus two republicans for the city's mayor, election officials say they're hoping more people cast their vote.

"We have several mayoral candidates that will be on the ballot and if you're concerned and care what goes on in your city than you should go out and vote," added Bixby.

The county also has some races that could bring out higher turnout like the race for Roscoe Township Board.

"In some areas of the county, we have some contested races that will bring more people out maybe," said Winnebago County Clerk Margie Mullins.

Mullins says she's looking for a turnout of more than 15%.

"We prepare for you know a big turnout, a hope for the best, but we're often disappointed, because the people just don't come," said Mullins.

Even with more names on the ballot, at the end of the day, officials say it's all up to the voter.

Early voting for Winnebago Co. starts tomorrow. Check out a sample ballot of Rockford's primary election, here.

