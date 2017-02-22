BYRON BOND: Lady Tigers' run at a repeat is years in the making

The Byron girls basketball seniors have known each other a long time.

"Probably in second grade," is when Sarah Hopkins recalls playing with some of her current teammates. "I know not all of us played together. But my sister coached us in one of those little league teams. Quite a few of us were on that team. Then Lexi DeVries' dad coached a lot of us for awhile. We've always just been playing together."

Bailey Burrows remembers those days fondly.

"Lexi's dad used to coach us in the park district a long time ago," Burrows said. "I still have my big jersey that I used to wear. It's just crazy how far we've all come together."

These girls have grown up together. They've been there for one another through the highs and lows. That helps them succeed on the basketball court.

"The fact we have grown together and played together so long, we just have a chemistry that not a lot of other teams have," Paige Holloway said.

The players forged that bond through years of commitment to the sport of basketball.

"We spent so much time together at tournaments, car rides, practices," Lexi DeVries said. "We're all just best friends."

Byron head coach Eric Yerly has known this group a long time as well.

"In middle school I had them all in class in 7th grade," Yerly said. "I just saw they were athletes and liked to have fun. I started to get to know them then. I moved up with them in 8th grade and had them again in 8th grade. Then I followed them over to high school. They're probably sick of me in P.E. class more than basketball."

After countless hours in the gym, along with car and bus rides on the way to games, the Lady Tigers get one more chance to play together as they try to bring home a second straight state championship.

"It feels like we've been playing together forever," DeVries said. "To finish it off down in Bloomington means a lot."

"It means so much to us," Hopkins said. "Especially since we've all been playing so long together. It's just the perfect way to end our whole career together."

Tigers are typically solitary animals, but not in Byron. This group of Tigers has an unbreakable bond. The Lady Tigers hope to create one more memory to cap off their high school basketball careers.

Byron takes on Camp Point Central Friday night at 5:30 in the state semifinals at Redbird Arena. A win would put Byron in the state championship game Saturday night.