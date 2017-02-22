Rockford man acquitted of 2002 murder pleads guilty to drug charges

A Rockford man acquitted of murder is now back behind bars for a different crime.

Anthony Ross, 36, was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. He was accused of trying to sell heroin and cocaine and pleaded guilty.

Ross was one of three men convicted of the 2002 murder of 8-year-old DeMarcus Hanson.

Ross served 10 years of a 50 year sentence before being acquitted in a retrial.

An attorney for Ross argues the time in prison traumatized him and he deserved a lighter sentence. Ross says he let frustration overpower and cloud his judgment.