Man shot inside apartment on Sablewood Wed. afternoon

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon. 

Police say officers were called out to an apartment in the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting. 

Officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the hip while in the living room of the apartment. 

The victim told police that a suspect fired one shot from a gun through the window of the front door before running from the scene. 

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries. 

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers. 

