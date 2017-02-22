Public input sessions set on controversial Ogle Co. jail

Several public meetings about a controversial new jail in Ogle County are scheduled through March.

Plans for the estimated $27 million dollar jail is to be located west of the Judicial Center in Oregon along 6th Street. It will be able to handle 180 to 200 prisoners.

The project would also include the closure of 6th Street in Oregon with a sally port to connect the Judicial Center with the new jail.

Several residents in Oregon have objected to the jail being built in the downtown area.

The current jail in Ogle County was built in the late 1960's.

There will be a total of 7 public meetings. All of the meetings will start at 7 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

**February 22nd Byron Community Room

**February 23rd Buffalo Township Hall in Polo

**February 28th Davis Junction Fire Station

**March 1st Rochelle City Hall

**March 2nd Forreston Public Library

**March 7th Mt. Morris Village Hall

**March 9th Oregon Coliseum