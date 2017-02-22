Robert Lower, man convicted of murdering Rockford paperboy, dies in prison

The man convicted in one of Rockford's most infamous crimes has died in prison.
Robert Lower, 78, died Sunday at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro.
Montgomery County Coroner Randy Leetham says Lower died of extended medical complications. Leetham says the official cause of death will not be released for a few weeks until after toxicology tests are completed.
Robert Lower was convicted of the March 1975 murder of 15-year-old paperboy Joey Didier. He was given a 100 to 150 year prison sentence.
Didier's family had spent the past several decades attempting to persuade the Illinois Prisoner Review Board keep Lower behind bars.
Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato released the following statement on Lower's death Wednesday afternoon:
Our thoughts and focus have always been and remain with the family of Joey Didier. They will continue to feel the loss of Joey as his life was cut short by Robert Lower’s brutal and cold blooded actions 42 years ago. For years, the State’s Attorney’s Office has joined together with the Didier’s and this community to keep Lower in prison, and while it’s comforting to know that this part of the fight is over, we will continue to grieve the loss of Joey and hope for continued healing for his family.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.