Robert Lower, man convicted of murdering Rockford paperboy, dies in prison

The man convicted in one of Rockford's most infamous crimes has died in prison.

Robert Lower, 78, died Sunday at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro.

Montgomery County Coroner Randy Leetham says Lower died of extended medical complications. Leetham says the official cause of death will not be released for a few weeks until after toxicology tests are completed.

Robert Lower was convicted of the March 1975 murder of 15-year-old paperboy Joey Didier. He was given a 100 to 150 year prison sentence.

Didier's family had spent the past several decades attempting to persuade the Illinois Prisoner Review Board keep Lower behind bars.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato released the following statement on Lower's death Wednesday afternoon: