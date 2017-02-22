Sheriff's office to get new vehicles

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is getting some new wheels.

The department will be adding 33 new Ford Explorers that will be equipped for everything the deputies need to do their jobs.

The sheriff's office buys new cars every four years through a purchasing agreement, according to the Winnebago County Board Finance Chairman Ted Biondo.

This time around, the vehicles will cost $1.6 million.

Biondo says the board has already approved the spending. Now, they have to approve the funding mechanism to do so on Thursday night at the full county board meeting.